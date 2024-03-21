LS polls in AP: YSRC to go all out to defeat JSP in Pithapuram

KAKINADA: To win Pithapuram Assembly seat, from where Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is contesting, the YSRC has chalked out a plan to attract disgruntled leaders from both the TDP and the JSP. The party is said to have given the responsibility of attracting dissident leaders to Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham.

As part of the strategy, Makineedi Seshu Kumari, JSP former in-charge of Pithapuram, joined the YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. She unsuccessfully contested from Pithapuram Assembly constituency on JSP ticket in the last elections.

She had earlier threatened to resign from the party if Pithapuram seat was allotted to a non-local candidate. With the appointment of Tangella Uday Srinivas as the JSP candidate for Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency, Seshu Kumari and her followers quit the JSP.