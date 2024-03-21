Moderate to heavy rains bring much-needed respite in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh
VISAKHAPATNAM: Under the influence of a trough, several parts of the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) region experienced moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Wednesday.
These showers provided much-needed relief from high temperatures in Anakapalli, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada, and Tirupati districts.
Visakhapatnam experienced a standstill as the city woke up to cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall that persisted throughout the day. While Vizag city witnessed sporadic showers, the outskirts encountered heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Places including Pedagantyada, Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, Gopalapatnam, Bheemili and Anandapuram recorded the highest amount of rainfall and thunderstorms.
Various locations in neighbouring districts such as Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Alluri Sitarama Raju also reported rainfall, bringing relief from the scorching heat.
Vakadu mandal in Tirupati recorded the highest rainfall of 65.5 mm, followed by Butchayyapeta in Anakapalli with 59.25 mm. Tallarevu and Jaggampeta in Kakinada recorded 54 mm and 52.25 mm of rainfall, respectively.
While districts in coastal Andhra Pradesh experienced relief from the heat, regions in Rayalaseema continued to endure high temperatures. Anantapur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 39.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Kurnool at 38.7 degrees Celsius and Kadapa at 37.2 degrees Celsius.
According to the latest forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Thursday.
While hot, humid weather causing discomfort is predicted at isolated places over Rayalaseema, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness light to moderate rain, with thunderstorms occurring at one or two places.
On Friday, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam are likely to record dry weather. Dry weather is expected with the possibility of a hot, humid, and uncomfortable atmosphere occurring in isolated areas in Rayalaseema on Friday.