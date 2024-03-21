Moderate to heavy rains bring much-needed respite in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Under the influence of a trough, several parts of the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) region experienced moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

These showers provided much-needed relief from high temperatures in Anakapalli, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada, and Tirupati districts.

Visakhapatnam experienced a standstill as the city woke up to cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall that persisted throughout the day. While Vizag city witnessed sporadic showers, the outskirts encountered heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Places including Pedagantyada, Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, Gopalapatnam, Bheemili and Anandapuram recorded the highest amount of rainfall and thunderstorms.

Various locations in neighbouring districts such as Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Alluri Sitarama Raju also reported rainfall, bringing relief from the scorching heat.