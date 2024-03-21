No clarity yet on candidates for Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat in AP
VISAKHAPATNAM: There is no clarity yet on probable candidates of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance and the YSRC with regard to Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency. Both the ruling and opposition parties seem to be not in a hurry as elections in the State are scheduled in the fourth phase.
As part of the alliance, Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat was allotted to the JSP initially. When senior leader Konathala Ramakrishna joined the JSP, it was speculated that he might be fielded for the Lok Sabha seat. However, his name figured in the first list of the JSP for Anakapalle Assembly seat.
It was also speculated that Pawan Kalyan’s brother Naga Babu might contest from Anakapalle. However, after the BJP joined the alliance, the JSP gave up its claim for Anakapalle and it is said to be allotted to the BJP. But the saffron party is yet to announce its candidate though there is speculation that BJP MP CM Ramesh is likely to be the candidate. The likely entry of Ramesh has triggered political heat in the constituency.
The YSRC is now playing close to chest with regard to its candidate. It has withheld the announcement of the candidate for Anakapalle at the last minute as part of its new game plan. Several YSRC leaders are aspiring for the party ticket to contest from Anakapalle.
It is speculated that Gandi Babji, who resigned from the TDP, may join the YSRC and contest from Anakapalle. He is said to have approached the YSRC leadership for ticket.
At the same time, sitting MP B Satyavathi is also aspiring for renomination. Yelamanchili municipal chairperson Pilla Ramana Kumari and YSRC district president Boddeda Prasad are also in the race for the YSRC ticket. Noted orthopedic surgeon Petakamsetti Sateesh Kumar seems to have evinced interest in contesting from Anakapalle.
YSRC leader Boddeti Kasi Viswanadham known as Kasi, who is aspiring for the party ticket, seems to have intensified lobbying for the party ticket. According to political circles, the suspense over the candidates of the both the ruling YSRC and the opposition front is likely to end in a few days.
Gandi Babji may join YSRC to contest LS seat
