No clarity yet on candidates for Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat in AP

VISAKHAPATNAM: There is no clarity yet on probable candidates of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance and the YSRC with regard to Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency. Both the ruling and opposition parties seem to be not in a hurry as elections in the State are scheduled in the fourth phase.

As part of the alliance, Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat was allotted to the JSP initially. When senior leader Konathala Ramakrishna joined the JSP, it was speculated that he might be fielded for the Lok Sabha seat. However, his name figured in the first list of the JSP for Anakapalle Assembly seat.

It was also speculated that Pawan Kalyan’s brother Naga Babu might contest from Anakapalle. However, after the BJP joined the alliance, the JSP gave up its claim for Anakapalle and it is said to be allotted to the BJP. But the saffron party is yet to announce its candidate though there is speculation that BJP MP CM Ramesh is likely to be the candidate. The likely entry of Ramesh has triggered political heat in the constituency.