Sons of six former CMs in fray in Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls

AMARAVATI: The sons of six former Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers will be contesting in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly elections in the state.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is contesting from Pulivendula constituency is the son of former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

Rajasekhar Reddy had represented the Pulivendula constituency, a YSR family bastion, six times between 1978 and 2009. He died in a chopper crash on September 2, 2009, shortly after assuming the role of the chief minister for a second time.

Nara Lokesh, son of three-time CM and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, will be contesting for a second time in the upcoming elections after his first attempt to win from Mangalagiri in 2019 ended in failure. This time around, Lokesh will be challenged by YSRCP's M Lavanya.