Thwart YSRC poll malpractices: TDP chief
VIJAYAWADA: After losing the trust of people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been depending on election irregularities, lambasted TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in a release on Wednesday.
By registering complaints through the CVigil app, he sought involvement of people in thwarting the conspiracies of the YSRC in elections. The TDP chief felt that Jagan has no faith in his own five-year rule and has thus chosen irregularities as the last weapon in these elections.
He further appealed to the people to come forward and cooperate in implementing the electoral norms effectively. Naidu urged the people to utilise the C-Vigil app through which anyone can complain on the irregularities and violations of election norms.
Maintaining that the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP have already started fighting against the atrocities of the YSRC, Naidu sought the support of the people in keeping a tab on the irregularities in elections.
He reiterated that the youth are the worst sufferers during the YSRC regime and asked them to elect efficient leaders for the State’s future.
Jagan should continue as CM for uplift of BCs: Krishnaiah
Meanwhile, YSRC Rajya Sabha member and BC Welfare Association national president R Krishnaiah emphasised the need for the continuity of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State for the empowerment of Backward Classes.
Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Wednesday, while campaigning for Vijayawada East YSRC candidate Devineni Avinash, he said for the last 50 years, he has been fighting for the BC welfare and protecting their rights, and launched as many as 12,000 agitations and ensured 2,000 GOs were issued in favour of BCs.
“Now, seeing our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the CMs of other States are wondering how they could replicate his success. However, no one is on par with Jagan, when it comes to courage, determination, and sincerity in keeping the promises made. Only Jagan has treated BCs as his family members,” he asserted.