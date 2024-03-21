Thwart YSRC poll malpractices: TDP chief

VIJAYAWADA: After losing the trust of people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been depending on election irregularities, lambasted TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in a release on Wednesday.

By registering complaints through the CVigil app, he sought involvement of people in thwarting the conspiracies of the YSRC in elections. The TDP chief felt that Jagan has no faith in his own five-year rule and has thus chosen irregularities as the last weapon in these elections.

He further appealed to the people to come forward and cooperate in implementing the electoral norms effectively. Naidu urged the people to utilise the C-Vigil app through which anyone can complain on the irregularities and violations of election norms.

Maintaining that the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP have already started fighting against the atrocities of the YSRC, Naidu sought the support of the people in keeping a tab on the irregularities in elections.

He reiterated that the youth are the worst sufferers during the YSRC regime and asked them to elect efficient leaders for the State’s future.