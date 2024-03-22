AP: Forest officials step up vigil to curb poaching in Palnadu region

GUNTUR: In a bid to curb illegal poaching of wild animals, Palnadu district officials have increased vigil in forest areas spread over 1.5 lakh hectares. Last month, the forest department officials received information about the illegal activities in the Bollapalli forest area under Vikonda range, following which the raids were conducted where officials found a group of six people illegally smuggling antlers and tanned skin of spotted deer.
Stating that the population of spotted deers is huge in Palnadu forest and NSTR region District Forest Officer (DFO) N Rama Chandra Rao said that antlers of male spotted deer play an important role in the context of species survival and preservation.
“These antlers are used in battles between males for mating rights with females. Large and strong antlers give a huge advantage in capturing the attention of females and dominating their opponents. The male spotted deers also shed the antlers once every year and develop new ones,” he added.
Since for the past few years no smuggling incidents have been reported, the forest officials are on high alert and during investigation, they identified that the persons involved in the crime are part of a huge gang and are trying to trace back their connections, said the DFO.
“We have informers across the region and are conducting regular meetings with our field-level staff to monitor the situation in the forest,” he added and informed that the forest officials are also conducting awareness programmes in the forest fringe areas and educating people about wildlife protection laws.
Speaking about the measures being taken up to provide water to the wild animals, the DFO said that the forest department has renovated all existing 40 saucer pits and constructed another 40 saucer pits to provide sufficient water for animals in the forest region. This will prevent tigers and other wild animals from entering into human habitats insearch of water, he added.