AP: Forest officials step up vigil to curb poaching in Palnadu region

GUNTUR: In a bid to curb illegal poaching of wild animals, Palnadu district officials have increased vigil in forest areas spread over 1.5 lakh hectares. Last month, the forest department officials received information about the illegal activities in the Bollapalli forest area under Vikonda range, following which the raids were conducted where officials found a group of six people illegally smuggling antlers and tanned skin of spotted deer.

Stating that the population of spotted deers is huge in Palnadu forest and NSTR region District Forest Officer (DFO) N Rama Chandra Rao said that antlers of male spotted deer play an important role in the context of species survival and preservation.

“These antlers are used in battles between males for mating rights with females. Large and strong antlers give a huge advantage in capturing the attention of females and dominating their opponents. The male spotted deers also shed the antlers once every year and develop new ones,” he added.