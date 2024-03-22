Defeat NDA to save country, INDIA Bloc urges people in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Participants of the INDIA alliance parties meeting at Balotsav Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday stressed the need to oust the dictatorial NDA from power. APCC chief YS Sharmila said similarly official and unofficial partners of the BJP in the State too should also be defeated.

Presiding over the meeting, former minister Vadde Sobhanadreswara Rao said under the present YSRC regime, the State stood first in borrowing and last in self-respect.

Sharmila said the anti-people’s governments in both the State and at the Centre should be dethroned. She cautioned that if the BJP-led NDA retains power, the Constitution of the country may be changed. She asserted that the Congress is the true champion of people.

CPM and CPI State secretaries V Srinivasa Rao and K Ramakrishna and Jai Bharat Party founder president VV Lakshmi Narayana also spoke.