‘IB syllabus helps pupils achieve international standards’: Samagra Shiksha

VIJAYAWADA: Participating in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Global Conference, Daegu 2024 held in Daegu, South Korea and discussing on the aspects aiming to provide comprehensive and equitable education as part of Andhra Pradesh State Department of Education’s Samagra Shiksha is a rare honour, said Samagra Shiksha State project director B Srinivasa Rao.

He, along with SCERT director B Pratap Reddy, participated in the pre-conference of the Association of IB World Schools of India and South Asia held as part of the IB Global Conference 2024, which started on March 21.

In his speech, he explained the educational approach of the Andhra Pradesh government and analysed the importance of partnership between public schools and IB programmes. Stating that the IB recognises global standards as a path to excellence and is committed to providing quality education to all, he said that IB World Schools will help to develop holistic development, critical thinking, and international thinking among the students of the State. “By adopting the IB framework, we aim to equip our learners with the skills needed to thrive in the world,” he added.

Srinivasa Rao and Pratap Reddy called on Amit, the Ambassador of South Asia in South Korea, and IB DG (Director of General) Ollie Pekka Heinonen on the occasion.