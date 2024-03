VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan called on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Thursday to discuss a slew of issues related to the ensuing elections.

According to sources, the duo held talks on the election manifesto, the selection of candidates for the remaining Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, and joint electioneering. It may be pointed out that the TDP, JSP and BJP have joined hands to contest the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the State.

It has also been learnt that the party chiefs discussed at length about organising public meetings to be addressed by them and senior leaders from the BJP.

While Naidu is set to launch his election campaign by addressing a ‘Praja Galam’ public meeting in Chittoor district on March 26, the actor-politician will commence electioneering from March 27.

During the talks that lasted nearly an hour, both the leaders discussed the steps that need to be taken for the smooth transfer of votes between the alliance partners.