Visakhapatnam zoo hosts expo to mark World Forests Day

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam on Thursday hosted a forest expo in collaboration with the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) Coastal Ecosystem Centre (CEC) and the Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre, to mark the International Day of Forests.

International Day of Forests is observed on March 21 to raise awareness about the importance of forests and their conservation.

Highlighting this year’s theme, “Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World”, the expo focused on the need for creative approaches to address challenges like deforestation and unsustainable land management.