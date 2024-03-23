Andhra Pradesh: Bapatla police gear up to ensure free & fair polls

GUNTUR: Bapatla district police department is all set for effective monitoring of electioneering and implementation of Model Code of Conduct, said district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal in a statement on Saturday.

He informed that as many as 18 flying squads and 29 teams comprising MPDOs and municipal commissioners, 18 Static Surveillance Team (SST) teams and 164 sectoral officers teams have been formed for the effective implementation of MCC and added that a round-the-clock control room has been set up to receive any complaints related to MCC violations.

“As many as nine checkposts have been set up and frequent vehicle inspections are being conducted. As a result, Rs 2.50 crore cash and illegal liquor worth Rs 49 lakh, and ganja worth Rs 25 lakh have been seized in the last few days. As many as 7,864 people with a suspicious track record have been bounded over in over 512 cases under Section 107 of CrPC and 1,337 people with criminal history are bounded over in 346 cases under Section 110E of CrPC,” he informed.