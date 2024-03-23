Andhra Pradesh LS polls: Pawan Kalyan to sound poll bugle from Pithapuram

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Party is gearing up for an election campaign in Pithapuram of Kakinada district, from where party chief Pawan Kalyan will be contesting.

Pawan Kalyan’s campaign for the elections will commence from Pithapuram after taking the blessings of Sri Pada Sri Vallabhulu and Sri Puruhutika Devi, the presiding deities of Shakti Peetham in Pithapuram. After offering special pujas, he will commence his electioneering on his Vaarahi vehicle.