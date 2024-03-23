Andhra Pradesh LS polls: Pawan Kalyan to sound poll bugle from Pithapuram

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Party is gearing up for an election campaign in Pithapuram of Kakinada district, from where party chief Pawan Kalyan will be contesting.
Pawan Kalyan’s campaign for the elections will commence from Pithapuram after taking the blessings of Sri Pada Sri Vallabhulu and Sri Puruhutika Devi, the presiding deities of Shakti Peetham in Pithapuram. After offering special pujas, he will commence his electioneering on his Vaarahi vehicle.
A party coordination meeting was held at the party headquarters, where it was decided that Pawan Kalayn would initially stay in Pithapuram for three days and campaign for himself and his party. The party seniors were directed by the JSP chief that Pithapuram would be the headquarters for the 2024 election campaign of Jana Sena.
“Our chief will take up poll campaign across the State with Pithapuram as the base camp. We have been directed to make arrangements,” JSP leaders said.