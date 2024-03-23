Bear attack: Two killed and one injured in AP's Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: In a tragic incident, two farmers died and one suffered severe injuries after a wild bear attacked them on the outskirts of Anakapalli village under Vajrapukotturu Mandal in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

The deceased farmers have been identified as Appikonda Kurmarao (45) and Sidipalli Lokanatham (46). Another woman farmer Kumari suffered severe injuries.

The bear reportedly attacked the farmers while they were working in the cashew orchard. The residents of Anakapalli rushed to the spot hearing cries of help from the victims and killed the wild bear to save the farmers.