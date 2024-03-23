Drug seizure: It’s only traces that are found in dry yeast consignment, says Aqua firm

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag-based Sandhya Aqua Exports, which made headlines following the seizure of a huge quantity of narcotics by the CBI, was founded by Kunam Veerabhadra Rao, who hails from a shrimp farming family, in 2005.

It has been engaged in manufacturing feed, farming and processing of shrimp. It has a business presence in different continents, including the US and Europe.

The fully family-owned company operates three units with 8 IQF lines, 4 cooking lines, and 6 plate freezers to process 50,000 MT per year. Its raw materials are being procured from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu, with 70% of the total coming from Andhra Pradesh. Kunam Kotaiah Chowdary is the director, while Hari Krishna Kunam is the vice-president and CXO of the company.

A company release said, they recently set up a shrimp feed plant at Kathipudi in West Godavari district. With a view to source ‘dry yeast’ which is an important raw material in the manufacturing of shrimp feed, they have consulted various industry majors and nutritionists for a viable and quality vendor. They have been advised to source ‘dry yeast’ from ICC, Brazil, which is marketing it under the commercial name ‘Star Yeast 370’.