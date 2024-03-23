Effectively utilise ESMS for fair conduct of elections: Andhra CEO directs DEOs

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has directed the District Election Officers (DEOs) to effectively utilise Election Seizure Management System (ESMS).

Ahead of the review meeting to be conducted for the Chief Secretaries and DGPs by the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials on April 3, the CEO organised a video conference meeting with the DEOs on Friday and asked them to alert the enforcement agencies on ESMS.

Underscoring the need for constant vigil in the districts and bordering areas, Meena also wanted the officials to place a stoic surveillance team with a camera at every bordering checkpost.

Stating that a postal ballot facility will be provided to the employees of 33 departments like police, energy, transport and postal, the CEO directed the officials to also extend the facility for the media personnel, who are on election duty.