IMD Amaravati observes World Meteorological Day

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati along with KL University on Friday observed the World Meteorological Day, which is celebrated annually on March 23.

The event commenced with a keynote address by Sagnik Dey, Institute Chair Professor at the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT Delhi, focusing on the long-term implications of climate change on human health, particularly concerning diseases like malaria and dengue.

IMD Amaravati director S Stella underscored the necessity for proactive measures in light of escalating global temperatures. “If we do not take proper precautions keeping these changes in mind, we will be harming our next generation,” she noted.

“Rising temperatures have resulted in a surge of extreme weather events worldwide, including heatwaves, floods, droughts, wildfires, and intensifying tropical cyclones. Andhra Pradesh, too, has felt the impact, with 2023 witnessing a spike in heatwave occurrences,” she added.