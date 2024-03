VIJAYAWADA: The TDP on Friday announced candidates for 13 of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies it will be contesting in the ensuing elections. Additionally, the party also nominated candidates for 11 Assembly seats. So far, the TDP, which will contest the polls in an alliance with the Jana Sena and the BJP, has announced contestants for 139 MLA segments.

Andhra Pradesh has a total of 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The party has fielded Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) against his brother and YSRC leader Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) in Vijayawada Lok Sabha segment. Two leaders who had resigned from the ruling YSRC and joined the yellow party were also given tickets. Narasaraopeta MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu has been fielded from the same constituency, while V Prabhakar Reddy, a Rajya Sabha member, will contest from Nellore.

While senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has been nominated for the Sarvepalli Assembly constituency, other senior leaders, including K Kala Venkata Rao, Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, could not find place in the third list as well. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu posted the list of candidates on social media platform X.