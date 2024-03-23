TTD executive officer to submit report on crowd management and pilgrim amenities to Ram temple in April

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer AV Dharma Reddy will soon submit a detailed report with advice, suggestions and important modifications for effective temple administration, crowd and queue line management setup at the Ram Mandir.

He is scheduled to visit Ayodhya in the first week of April to submit the report to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust. The report will also include suggestions for the pilgrims’ amenities at the temple.

It is to be noted that a team of engineers headed by the TTD EO had visited Ayodhya two months ago at the request of the Prime Minister’s office on behalf of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Trust.

The team, after inspecting the entire temple premises, its vicinities, and existing infrastructure, held discussions with Trust members and the temple officials.

According to sources, the TTD delegation flagged the lack of toilets, proper queue lines, and other issues.

The TTD is going to give a detailed presentation on the locations, where there is a need for constructing toilets and other amenities. It will also explain the bottlenecks on the existing queue lines where there is the possibility of pilgrims’ congregations leading to delays.

TTD officials also felt the need for arches at several places along with permanent amenities complexes. A senior official told TNIE that the TTD EO in his report is also going to stress the active management of the garbage disposal system and how to control the usage of plastic and minimize the hardships of pilgrims.