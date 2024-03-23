Will develop Mangalagiri as model constituency in country: TDP general secretary

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has promised to develop Mangalagiri as a model Assembly constituency in the country if he is elected in the elections.

Taking part in the ‘Breakfast with Lokesh’ programme at Balaji Fortune Towers in Mangalagiri on Friday, Lokesh said that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as the former Chief Minister of the State had developed Amaravati with the sole aim of ‘One State-One Capital’, the then local MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy had filed several cases and blocked the development of the region.

Maintaining that decentralisation of development was given the highest priority during the previous TDP regime, he regretted that after the YSRC came to power it totally destroyed Amaravati.