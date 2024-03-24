AP became haven for drug trafficking: Congress

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy on Saturday deplored that the State had become care-of address for drug smuggling.

In a social media post, she said Andhra Pradesh hailed as Annapoorna, is now being looked at as a hub of drug trafficking. “Wherever in the country, drugs are found, the roots are being traced back to Andhra Pradesh, which is a cause of concern,” she said.

The APCC chief blamed the present YSRC government and the previous TDP regime for the alarming situation.

“When a large quantity of drugs mixed with dry yeast was seized by CBI at Visakhapatnam Port, both the ruling and opposition pirates are engaged in a blame game. Shame,” Sharmila observed.

The APCC chief questioned how such a large consignment of narcotics reached Indian shores, without inside help. She accused the TDP and the YSRC of making Vizag a haven for drug trafficking and at the same time urged the CBI to expose the kingpins behind drug smuggling. She demanded a judicial probe into the matter to ferret out the real culprits behind this large drug deal.