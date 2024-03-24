AP: BJP ‘finalises’ list for Lok Sabha seats, several in race for Assembly tickets

VIJAYAWADA: The list of BJP candidates for the Lok Sabha constituencies it is contesting from Andhra Pradesh as part of the tripartite alliance, is said to be finalised by the Central Election Committee meeting of the saffron party held in New Delhi on Saturday. According to sources, there are several aspirants for the six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats that the BJP has secured as its share in the alliance with the TDP and JSP.

The BJP has sought Araku, Anakapalle, Rajamahendravaram, Narasapuram, Rajampet and Tirupati LS seats. In case Rajampet is taken by the TDP, the saffron party is likely to get Vizianagaram. Ongole may also be taken by the BJP.

Etcherla, Paderu, Vizag North, Vijayawada West, Adoni, Alur and Dharmavaram are the Assembly seats to be contested by it. A few more seats are yet to be finalised.

Sources said K Geetha is likely to be candidate for Araku, while CM Ramesh expressed his desire to contest from Anakapalle. Either Somu Veerraju or BJP State chief Purandeswari is likely to be fielded from Rajamahendravaram.

In case Veeraraju is fielded from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat, Purandeswari is likely to contest from Ongole.

For Rajampet, the names of Sai Lokesh, nephew of ex-MP Sai Pratap, and former CM N Kiran Kumar Reddy are under consideration. For Tirupati, the BJP is likely to field Muni Subramanyam. Gokaraju Gangaraju is likely to be candidate for Narasapuram. Many are in race for Assembly tickets.

