AP: Rise in incidence of heart attacks among youth causes concern

VIJAYAWADA: On March 19, a 15-year-old girl, who just appeared for SSC public examination in Korrapadu village of Kadapa district, collapsed after she was struck by sudden cardiac arrest. A year ago, a 17-year-old was also reported to have died due to heart attack in Palnadu district. All these cases in the State boils down to one question reflecting the poor state of cardiovascular health among the young population in Andhra Pradesh.

A report by the Coronary Artery Disease in Asian Indians Research Foundation in 2012 revealed troubling trends in coronary artery disease (CAD) and related risk factors, particularly concerning premature deaths.

Studies showed alarmingly high rates of sudden cardiac arrest (SCD), constituting 10 per cent of all mortalities in the population, occurring five-eight years earlier than in Western populations. Rural areas bear a disproportionate burden, with CAD emerging as the leading cause of mortality, contributing to 32 per cent of all deaths. These findings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive preventive strategies targeting CAD and its risk factors, especially among the younger population, to mitigate the devastating consequences of premature deaths. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Vikram Kudumula, Consultant Interventional Pediatric Cardiologist, emphasised the increasing occurrence of heart attacks among children, raising concerns among parents, medical professionals , and communities.

Pointing that the cases occurred more in sports persons, he also highlighted congenital heart defects and sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS) as primary causes, underscoring the importance of early diagnosis and intervention to save lives.

“While heart attacks are commonly associated with older individuals, several factors increase the risk of sudden deaths in children. Congenital heart defects, such as severe aortic stenosis, coarctation of the aorta, and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, obstruct blood flow to the body and brain or lead to irregular heart rhythms, making children susceptible to heart attacks. SADS, a genetic problem like long QT syndrome, can also precipitate irregular heart rates and sudden death, especially during physical exertion and mental stress like examstress, ” he informed.

Adding that lifestyle factors such as junk food consumption, stress, and poor sleep contribute to the rising incidence of heart attacks in younger populations, Dr Vikram mentioned that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the risk, increasing the likelihood of blood clots. Timely intervention and appropriate treatment are crucial in addressing this growing health concerns, he maintained.

Concluding that there is a need for addressing the rising incidence of SCDs among the young population, the expert said that it is imperative that parents, educators, healthcare professionals, and policymakers collaborate to implement effective strategies to protect the cardiovascular health of the youth and prevent further loss of lives to SCDs.