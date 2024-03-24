CBI probe into drugs seizure continues in Visakhapatnam Port

VISAKHAPATNAM: The CBI team on Saturday continued its investigation into the seizure of huge quantities of drugs from a container at Visakhapatnam Port.

The CBI, which conducted preliminary tests for 49 of 1,000 packets in the container, has conducted the tests for the remaining packets in the presence of port officials, customs and representatives of Sandhya Agro. The CBI also sent samples to the lab for further confirmation on the presence of narcotics.

Preliminary tests reportedly revealed the presence of narcotic substances such as cocaine and methaqualone in the pale yellow powder found in plastic bags in the pallets. The CBI also reportedly questioned the founder and directors of Sandhya Agro. The sleuths will continue their enquiry to narrow down the persons behind the smuggling of the drugs.

It may be recalled that the cargo of dry yeast was imported from Brazil by the Vizag-based Sandhya Aqua Exports Ltd to meet its requirement for shrimp feed at its newly commissioned unit. Based on an Interpol alert, a special CBI detained the shipping container.

CBI used the NCB drug detection kit for testing the cargo. The samples have been sent to the customs laboratory. It is likely that lab reports would be submitted in a week.