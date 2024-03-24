Chandrababu Naidu promises posts to 31 aspirants not given tickets due to alliance

VIJAYAWADA: Admitting that he could not give the party tickets to 31 aspirants due to the electoral alliance with the JSP and BJP, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday promised that they would be provided suitable posts once the alliance comes to power in the state.

“When we want the State to be victorious, we have to make certain sacrifices. We could not field some senior leaders, who have been aspiring tickets, like Gandi Babji who wanted to contest from Visakhapatnam South, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao from Mylavaram, Kommalapati Sridhar from Pedakurapadu and several others due to the alliance with the JSP and BJP,” he said.

“Jana Sena leaders have also faced similar situation and they have to make certain sacrifices in the larger interests of the State. I will never forget all those, who have sacrificed their seats,” Naidu vowed.

Chairing the workshop of the leaders of the tripartite alliance at A1 Convention Centre on Saturday, Naidu made it clear that the TDP, JSP and BJP had entered into an alliance keeping in view the interests of the State, but not for any political or personal benefits.

Mentioning that the selection of candidates this time has been done by all the three parties, he said, “The common goal of all the three parties is that all the candidates should win the elections. We should fight on behalf of the people successfully and get the votes, and the Lok Satta has also extended its support to us.”

Stating that the TDP has decided firmly to develop the State as to how the NDA is taking the country forward, Naidu promised to make AP poverty-free.“I have never expected to see a Chief Minister like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in my life as he is the only CM who converted politics into business. He has been surviving by uttering blatant lies everyday,” Naidu observed.

