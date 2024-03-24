IPL 2024: Online ticket sale for DC vs KKR begin

VISAKHAPATNAM: The online sale for the tickets of the upcoming Indian Premiere League (IPL) matches will begin from Sunday.

The matches between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Night Riders (KKR), which is scheduled to be held at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 31 and April 3.

The management of Delhi Capitals on Saturday announced that the online sale of tickets for the match between DC and KKR on April 3 will begin from March 24 morning at 10 am. Whereas, the sale of the tickets for the match between DC and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 31, will be commenced from March 27 morning. It said that the tickets can be purchased from PayTM, PsyTM Insider, and Delhi Capitals websites.

Special counters will be set up for redemption of tickets purchased online. The counters will be set up at B Group of PM Palem stadium and at Swarna Bharati stadium. The redemption counters for the April 3rd match will be set up from March 26 and for the March 31st match from March 27 at 11 am.