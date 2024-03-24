JSP may contest P Gannavaram, Polavaram

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan held a meeting with party activists of P Gannavaram Assembly constituency to motivate and guide them to ensure the party’s victory in the coming elections.

He handed over the copies of election guidelines and the Model Code of Conduct to Giddi Satyanarayana, JSP incharge of P Gannavaram. Though officially not announced by the JSP, Satyanarayana is said to be the party candidate for P Gannavaram as reflected in the words of party Pawan Kalyan “Ensure victory of the party in the coming election from P Gannavaram,” he said.

Motivating the party cadre, the JSP chief said the party leaders had proved their mettle during the local body elections in the constituency and asked them to work with the same spirit to achieve victory in the Assembly elections.

Here it should be noted that the P Gannavaram (SC reserved) seat in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, was first allotted to Mahasena Rajesh of TDP. However, there was a severe negative response from the local TDP cadre and also its allies JSP and BJP to his candidature. At one point in time, the JSP cadre even obstructed Mahasena Rajesh from entering P Gannavaram.

Miffed over the development and fearing threat to his life, Rajesh announced that he would not contest the election from P Gannavaram. Later, he withdrew his remarks. But it is learnt that Naidu had responded positively to let the JSP contest from the seat. Chiri Balaraju was handed over the copies of election guidelines and the Model Code of Conduct for Polavaram Assembly seat at the party meeting.