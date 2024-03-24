Manipal Hospital in Vijayawada achieves new milestone

VIJAYAWADA: In just two years, Manipal Hospital in Vijayawada achieved a milestone in its auditory healthcare service by performing 105th cochlear implant surgery on Saturday.

Notably, more than 60 of these surgeries were performed under the Aarogyasri scheme. All the 105 surgeries were performed under the expertise of Dr VVK Sandeep, Consultant-ENT, Head and Neck Surgery, and Cochlear Implant Surgery, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sandeep attributed the achievement to the collaborative efforts of a multidisciplinary team comprising proficient professionals in ENT, paediatrics, and audiology.