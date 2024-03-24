No dearth of funds for supply of water: Andhra Pradesh CS

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that there is no scarcity of funds for the supply of drinking water in the State, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed officials to implement the summer contingency plan till the end of June.

During a video conference with district Collectors on Saturday, he reviewed drinking water supply and works taken up under NREGA. Stating that Rs 1,000 crore has been released under the 15th Finance Commission, he told officials to take steps to supply drinking water to drought-hit areas through tankers.

Further, he instructed the Collectors to monitor groundwater levels at the district and mandal levels once a fortnight.