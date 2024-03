SRIKAKULAM: Two farmers were killed and another was injured in a bear attack on the outskirts of Anakapalle village in Vajrapukotturu mandal in the district on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Appikonda Kurma Rao (50) and Sidipalli Lokanatham (45). The injured farmer, Sidipalli Savitri, was shifted to Palasa Hospital.

Forest Range Officer (FRO) A Murali Krishna Naidu said Lokanatham and his wife Savitri were working in their cashew orchard when the bear suddenly appeared and attacked them. Kurma Rao, who was working in the nearby farm, reached the spot on his tractor after hearing the couple’s cry for help. The bear dragged Rao from the driving seat and attacked him, too.

On hearing the commotion, locals in the village also reached the cashew orchard and attacked the bear with sticks and stones. They rescued Savitri after the bear fled. Unfortunately, Rao and Lokanatham died due to severe blood loss.

Subsequently, Palasa-Kasibugga Range forest officials reached the spot and sounded a high alert in Anakapalli and neighbouring villages on receiving information about the bear attack. Forest officials handed over the bodies to their families after completing the post-mortem.