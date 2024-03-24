TRR govt degree college in Andhra secures NAAC A+ grade

VIJAYAWADA: Thikkavarapu Rami Reddy (TRR) Government Degree College at Kandukur in Nellore district has recently been honoured with the prestigious A+ grade with a remarkable CGPA of 3.44, by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Established in 1966, the college has been a beacon of education, offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses to the rural poor.

On the occasion, TRR College principal M Ravi Kumar expressed his pride, highlighting it as the highest CGPA score ever achieved by an government degree college in Andhra Pradesh.

Despite initially being awarded a B++ grade with a CGPA of 2.84 during a previous NAAC Peer Team visit in May 2023, the college persisted and made a successful appeal to NAAC. The college showcased its strengths and secured a re-visit and re-evaluation, leading to the A+ grade.

Ravi Kumar praised the support, guidance, and motivation provided by the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude towards local MLA Manugunta Maheedhar Reddy for facilitating infrastructure augmentation worth `1 crore through CSR funds.