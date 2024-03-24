YSRC’s special strategy to retain Payakaraopeta

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSRC is focused on some key constituencies in the combined Visakhapatnam district to use all its energies to ensure the victory of party candidates. Payakaraopeta is one of the constituencies from where Telugu Mahila State president Vangalapudi Anitha, who is known bete noire of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is testing her electoral fortunes.

Anitha was elected from Payakaraopeta (SC reserved) constituency in the 2014 elections. However, she lost in 2019 when she was shifted to Kovvur in West Godavari district.

After her loss in Kovvur, she shifted immediately to her Payakaraopeta segment, where she has made all out efforts to reestablish her sway over the TDP cadre.

The YSRC has chosen four- time MLA from Palakonda Kambala Jogulu, in place of sitting MLA Golla Baburao, against her. However, in the process Baburao got elevation as he was elected as Rajya Sabha member.

At the same time, former MLC K Suryanarayana Raju from Payakaraaopeta constituency was appointed as MSME Corporation Chairman. Raju who hails from Kotauratla mandal has significant influence in the mandal.

By taking steps to strengthen the party cadre from the grassroot level and giving key posts to the senior leaders of the constituency, the YSRC has been moving forward with its game plan to defeat Anitha.

The YSRC pins hopes on Jogulu, who is non-controversial. There may not be any opposition to his candidature though he was shifted from Palakonda to Payakaraopeta. The opposition TDP seems to be trying to highlight that Jogulu is a non-local candidate to win the election.