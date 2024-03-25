Andhra Pradesh: 96 cases booked for violation of model code of conduct in East Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: So far, as many as 96 cases have been registered against the violators of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the district, said East Godavari Collector Dr Madhavi Latha on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, she said that 151 complaints had been received through cVIGIL app and were resolved immediately. Since the MCC has come into effect, 29,855 posters and wall paintings have been removed in the district. Around 4,817 statues were covered as part of the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, the Collector said.

She said 21 flying squads, 21 statistical surveillance and 21 video vigilance teams were formed to carry out inspections and searches at the ground-level. Out of 236 licenced weapons, 177 were deposited in the police stations so far and the district administration has also set up cVIGIL, Suvidha, and monitoring committee to observe the elections activities in the district, the Collector added.