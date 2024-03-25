Andhra Pradesh: Biz at Guntur mirchi yard booms despite price drop

GUNTUR: Despite the sudden price drop of several varieties of chillies, the business is at a brisk pace at Guntur Mirchi Yard. Over 1.5 lakh to 1.9 lakh bags of mirchi are arriving every day to the market. Unlike in the past, the prices of quality mirchi have skyrocketed in January due to increase in exports.
According to business experts, the mirchi production in other countries has decreased due to floods and other calamities. As a result, the demand for Guntur mirchi has increased due to its rich quality and pungency. This has led mirchi season to start this January with early arrivals as never before.
While the prices of deluxe variety of Teja S17 are Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,500, 334 Sannam witnessed a huge drop in prices from nearly Rs 19,000 to Rs 17,000 per bag.
Similarly, the variety of Byadagi 5531/668 witnessed a decrease in price from Rs 15,500 to Rs 14,000, variety 341 from Rs 20,000 to Rs 15,000, Devanuru Deluxe from Rs 18,000 to Rs 15,000 and Armoor from Rs 16,000 to Rs 14,000. Moreover, the medium variety of all types of chilli dropped to Rs 10,000.
The experts opine that that mirchi business picked up much early after the exports begun from the beginning of the year, where the vendors are eager to start selling.
Speaking to TNIE, a vendor at mirchi yard, Madhu Babu said, “It is common to witness the drop of prices during the peak of the season. However, the farmers are still unhappy with the current prices.”
Several farmers and vendors are also favouring to store their produce and sell them when the prices increase. With this, over 100 cold storages in the outskirts of Guntur city and nearby areas are filled. However, the decrease in prices is not affecting the pace of business, he added.
The experts are predicting that the arrivals might increase further from next Tuesday, as the market yard would reopen after three days due to the weekend and Holi holidays.