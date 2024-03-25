Andhra Pradesh: Biz at Guntur mirchi yard booms despite price drop

GUNTUR: Despite the sudden price drop of several varieties of chillies, the business is at a brisk pace at Guntur Mirchi Yard. Over 1.5 lakh to 1.9 lakh bags of mirchi are arriving every day to the market. Unlike in the past, the prices of quality mirchi have skyrocketed in January due to increase in exports.

According to business experts, the mirchi production in other countries has decreased due to floods and other calamities. As a result, the demand for Guntur mirchi has increased due to its rich quality and pungency. This has led mirchi season to start this January with early arrivals as never before.

While the prices of deluxe variety of Teja S17 are Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,500, 334 Sannam witnessed a huge drop in prices from nearly Rs 19,000 to Rs 17,000 per bag.

Similarly, the variety of Byadagi 5531/668 witnessed a decrease in price from Rs 15,500 to Rs 14,000, variety 341 from Rs 20,000 to Rs 15,000, Devanuru Deluxe from Rs 18,000 to Rs 15,000 and Armoor from Rs 16,000 to Rs 14,000. Moreover, the medium variety of all types of chilli dropped to Rs 10,000.