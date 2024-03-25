Andhra Pradesh: Financial problems led to family’s suicide, says DSP

KADAPA: The three deaths of a family on Saturday took a political turn as the opposition parties allege the State government for their deaths and involvement of YSRC leaders in encroachment of Subba Rao’s land.

Following the suicides in the district, Kadapa Deputy Superitendent of Police (DSP) has revealed the circumstances surrounding the deaths in Kothamadhavaram village of Vontimitta mandal, in a press conference on Sunday.

According to DSP Sharif, the suicide note left by Subba Rao cited debts amounting to Rs 9 lakh, although further investigation revealed debts of Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakhs, due to cricket betting. Additionally, a land dispute emerged as a significant factor contributing to the family’s distress. Allegations were made that Subba Rao’s 3.10 acres of land had been fraudulently transferred to another individual.

However, the Kadapa RDO made it clear that Subba Rao never owned any DKT land and he illegally claimed the ownership of the particular land and made it online with the help of the officials in the revenue department. The original owner, who had found out the issue after two weeks, changed the ownership documents back into his name.

The DSP also mentioned that the Revenue Department has been investigating the potential involvement of officials, including the then tahsildar and VRO’s. Responding to the allegations of Subba Rao being given PM Kisan Yojana, the Agriculture Department asserted that there was no PM Kisan Yojana scheme in 2015.