Andhra Pradesh: Gudur, Chintalapudi MLAs quit YSRC, join BJP & Cong

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: After being denied tickets, two sitting MLAs of the ruling YSRC quit the party and joined the national parties on Sunday.

Gudur YSRC MLA V Varaprasad Rao resigned from the party and donned the saffron colours. He was formally inducted into the BJP by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde in New Delhi.

On the other hand, Chintalapudi YSRC MLA Vunnamatla Rakada Eliza also tendered his resignation to the party and joined the Congress. APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy welcomed Eliza into the Congress in Hyderabad.

Varaprasad Rao’s decision to join the BJP stemmed from his deep dissatisfaction with the YSRC’s decision to nominate Meruga Murali as the party candidate for Gudur. After joining the BJP, Varaprasad Rao eulogised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and described himself as lucky to be part of the party.

According to sources, before his BJP affiliation, Varaprasad Rao had explored the option of joining the Jana Sena Party after being denied YSRC ticket from Gudur. However, he ultimately opted to align himself with the BJP due to lack of firm assurance from the JSP chief on allotment of ticket.