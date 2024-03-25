Andhra Pradesh: JSP names candidates for 18 Assembly seats

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Party officially released the list of candidates for 18 Assembly constituencies on Sunday evening. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan has already announced Tangela Uday Srinivas as the party’s candidate for Kakinada Lok Sabha seat.

As part of the alliance with the TDP and BJP, the JSP is contesting a total of 21 Assembly and two parliamentary constituencies.

Pawan Kalyan announced five candidates, initially at the joint press conference with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu when the latter released the first list of candidates of the yellow party. Later, he announced candidates for another two seats. The candidates for the remaining three seats Avanigadda, Palakonda and Visakhapatnam South are yet to be finalised.