Andhra Pradesh: Madiga Porata Samithi extends support to TDP

VIJAYAWADA: The Madigas’ association with the TDP is eternal, and it is only the TDP that has been striving for the welfare of the community, said Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Several leaders of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), under the leadership of its founder president Manda Krishna Madiga, called on Naidu at his Undavalli residence on Sunday, and extended their unconditional support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the elections.

The MRPS leaders, in a representation made to Naidu, sought adoption of a resolution by the coming NDA government in favour of categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs), besides due representation for Madigas in Constitutional and nominated posts.

Naidu told the MRPS leaders that Madigas always played a key role in the victory of the TDP, and the community has been extending its support to the party for the past four decades. “I always give top priority to the welfare of Madiga community, and the victory of the TDP is the victory of Madigas,” Naidu observed.