Andhra Pradesh: Mom abandoned newborn at hospital, reunited after 5 months

GUNTUR: The doctors of Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) reunited a five-month-old baby with her mother on Sunday. According to the hospital management, the mother, Alekhya, a resident of Narasaraopet, gave birth to a baby girl at the maternity ward in Guntur GGH in October last year. The baby was placed in an incubator due to some health conditions.
However, the officials wanted to discharge the baby, following which they noticed that the baby’s mother allegedly left the baby at the hospital. The staff lodged a complaint at Kothapet police, who traced Alekhya and handed over the baby to her mother.
Guntur GGH Superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar commended the team of doctors and nursing staff for taking good care of the baby in the absence of her family.
On the other hand, the authorities of Guntur GGH increased vigil to ensure the safety of newborn babies. They have set up a RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Centre at the hospital premises, which has been operative since February this year.
Elaborating about the working of the RFID Centre, Dr Kiran Kumar said that a tag will be fixed to the mother as well as her newborn child through the RFID centre.
Over 3,000 patients and 5,000 attendees visit Guntur GGH for outpatient services and it is difficult for security staff to monitor everything. The RFID tracking helps medical staff to pinpoint the location of the mother and child in the hospital to ensure their safety and sustain the care process.
The admin and mother will get an alert when anyone tries to remove the tag from the baby. Nearly 40 readers and alarms have been arranged in the hospital. In addition, as many as 100 CCTV cameras have been set up in addition to the existing 180 cameras at the hospital premises. Around 175 security guards and supervisors work in three shifts to monitor the premises and additional security has been set up at the neonatal unit to prevent kidnaps of the just-born children.