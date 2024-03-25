Andhra Pradesh: Mom abandoned newborn at hospital, reunited after 5 months

GUNTUR: The doctors of Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) reunited a five-month-old baby with her mother on Sunday. According to the hospital management, the mother, Alekhya, a resident of Narasaraopet, gave birth to a baby girl at the maternity ward in Guntur GGH in October last year. The baby was placed in an incubator due to some health conditions.

However, the officials wanted to discharge the baby, following which they noticed that the baby’s mother allegedly left the baby at the hospital. The staff lodged a complaint at Kothapet police, who traced Alekhya and handed over the baby to her mother.

Guntur GGH Superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar commended the team of doctors and nursing staff for taking good care of the baby in the absence of her family.

On the other hand, the authorities of Guntur GGH increased vigil to ensure the safety of newborn babies. They have set up a RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Centre at the hospital premises, which has been operative since February this year.