Andhra Pradesh: State records drop in groundwater level

VIJAYAWADA: Groundwater levels in the State have dropped by 2.27 metres below ground level (MBGL) this year compared to last year. Besides the deficit rainfall, experts have cited over exploitation of groundwater as the reason for the situation.

As per statistics of the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS), the State recorded 9.56 MBGL this February, compared to 7.28 MBGL last February. The depletion of groundwater level was more pronounced in both Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts this year.

The groundwater table in coastal Andhra Pradesh was 8.92 MBGL last February, while it stood at 12.66 MBGL this February with a variation is 3.74 MBGL.

Rayalaseema recorded a drop of 4.25 MBGL with groundwater level at 6.79 MBGL last February as against 11.04 MBGL this February.

Prakasam has been identified as the severely-affected district. Groundwater table in the region has depleted by a staggering 8.24 MBGL. Last February, groundwater level in the district was 10.62 MBGL, as against 18.86 MBGL this February.

The second worst-hit district is Sri Sathya Sai. Groundwater level was 6.33 MBGL last year as against 13.57 MBGL this year, a drop of 7.24 MBGL.

In Anantapur district, groundwater table depleted by 5.42 MBGL from 5.98 MBGL. Kurnool, Nandyal, and Annamayya districts witnessed a drop of more than 4 and less than 5 MBGL, while Tirupati reported the lowest drop of just 0.72 MBGL.

In coastal districts, only Palnadu district saw a dip in groundwater levels by 4.78 MBGL, while other districts recorded less than 2 MBGL drop.