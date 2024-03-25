BJP names candidates for six LS seats in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Election Committee of the BJP, which met late on Saturday night in New Delhi, has finalised 111 candidates, including six from Andhra Pradesh, to contest the upcoming elections. The party released the list on Sunday.

As part of the tripartite alliance with the TDP and Jana Sena in the State, the BJP is set to contest six of the total 25 Lok Sabha seats. They include: Araku, Anakapalle, Rajamahendravaram, Narasapuram, Rajampet and Tirupati.

As expected, Kothapalli Geetha is being fielded from the ST-reserved Araku seat and Chintakunta Munuswamy Ramesh, better known as CM Ramesh, from Anakapalle.

A former YSRC MP, Geetha had joined the saffron party in 2019 after briefly running her Jana Jagruthi Party, which was formed in 2018.

A former Rajya Sabha member, Ramesh joined the BJP in 2019 from TDP. It may be pointed out that there are several cases pending against him. He has also been named as accused number 1 in a `450-crore forgery case.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari is set to contest the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat. She is the daughter of TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao.