Naidu has links with drug racket, alleges Vijayasai

NELLORE: YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his party had links with the huge consignment of narcotics, which was seized by the CBI at Visakhapatnam Port a few days ago.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office in Nellore on Sunday, he claimed that the investigation into the seizure of narcotics had revealed close ties between individuals associated with the importer of consignment and Naidu’s social circle and the TDP.

“I have learnt that a company called Sandhya Aqua Exports recently brought drugs in a container to Visakhapatnam. During the probe, it has come to light that the people involved in the drug trafficking racket are close associates of Naidu,” Vijayasai said.

The YSRC MP accused Naidu of making baseless allegations against him and twisting facts by misrepresenting his tweet of congratulating the newly elected President of Brazil. “This reflects Naidu’s petty politics of blaming others to save himself,” he observed.

The YSRC MP pointed out that there was a lack of trust between Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite their past alliance. “Even Modi, who formed an alliance with Naidu, does not trust him anymore.”