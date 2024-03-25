Naidu has links with drug racket, alleges Vijayasai

NELLORE: YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his party had links with the huge consignment of narcotics, which was seized by the CBI at Visakhapatnam Port a few days ago.
Addressing a press conference at his camp office in Nellore on Sunday, he claimed that the investigation into the seizure of narcotics had revealed close ties between individuals associated with the importer of consignment and Naidu’s social circle and the TDP.
“I have learnt that a company called Sandhya Aqua Exports recently brought drugs in a container to Visakhapatnam. During the probe, it has come to light that the people involved in the drug trafficking racket are close associates of Naidu,” Vijayasai said.
The YSRC MP accused Naidu of making baseless allegations against him and twisting facts by misrepresenting his tweet of congratulating the newly elected President of Brazil. “This reflects Naidu’s petty politics of blaming others to save himself,” he observed.
The YSRC MP pointed out that there was a lack of trust between Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite their past alliance. “Even Modi, who formed an alliance with Naidu, does not trust him anymore.”
Reminding the 1999 counterfeit currency scandal during Naidu’s tenure as Chief Minister, Vijayasai exposed a photograph of the main accused with Naidu. “The TDP chief had dismissed it then by saying many people get photographed with him. The same applies to other leaders too,” he said.
Refuting the allegations of receiving corporate donations for his election campaign, the YSRC MP affirmed the legality of the electoral bonds route, which he claimed was also used by the TDP. Exuding confidence of a landslide victory for the YSRC in the Assembly elections, Vijayasai predicted that they would limit the TDP to just six seats. He dismissed the Jana Sena Party-led by Pawan Kalyan, which aligned with ‘casteist and communal’ parties for the elections.
Furthermore, he welcomed over 100 JSP activists into the YSRC fold in Nellore, accusing the TDP of ‘borrowing’ candidates from the YSRC due to lack of its own, which he termed a ‘political bankruptcy’. He also slammed turncoat leaders like Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for levelling baseless charges against the YSRC, and accused the opposition of conducting an ‘unethical campaign’ with some leaders behaving like ‘street rowdies’.