All eyes are on YSRC as BJP picks CM Ramesh for the Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the BJP fielding CM Ramesh for the Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency, all eyes are now on the YSRC to name its candidate. The saffron party, which will contest the Assembly and Parliamentary elections in the State in an alliance with the TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP), had on Sunday night announced candidates for all the six Lok Sabha seats it will contest.

Ramesh has served as the Rajya Sabha MP twice. His current tenure is set to end next month.

It may be pointed out that the ruling YSRC had announced candidates for all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments on March 16. The party had deferred naming a candidate for the Anakapalle MP seat as it wanted the Opposition alliance to announce their pick first.

Earlier, the YSRC had appointed Peela Rama Kumari, sister of Visakha Dairy chairman Adari Anand Kumar, as the coordinator for the segment to replace sitting MP Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi. However, with the BJP choosing CM Ramesh and Rama Kumari expressing her disinterest for contesting the elections, the ruling party is on the look out for a winning horse.

The YSRC will announce its nominee soon, likely before Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy begins his ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra from Idupulapaya on March 27. According to sources, the party is not in a hurry as there is ample time before the elections. It has been taking all aspects into consideration before finalising its nominee, sources said. A keen tussle is likely in the Anakapalle Lok Sabha as the YSRC is expected to pull all the stops to retain it.

Earlier, the MP seat was allocated to the JSP as part of an alliance with the TDP. It was rumoured that Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan’s brother would contest from the Parliamentary constituenct. However, once the tripartite alliance was finalised, the JSP had to concede the Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat to the BJP.

Interestingly, the BJP is contesting two of the three MP seats in the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district. While Ramesh has been fielded from Anakapalle, Kothapalli Geetha has been chosen for the Araku Lok Sabha seat. The JSP will contest three of seven Assembly seats under Anakapalle Lok Sabha segment. These include Anakapalle, Yelamanchili and Pendurthi.