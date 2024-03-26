Annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta gears up for 11-day fete

VIJAYAWADA: Kadapa district officials are making elaborate arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta. The 11-day fete, which will be organised in coordination with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), will commence on April 16 and conclude on April 26.

Often called as second Bhadrachalam, Vontimitta will observe Srirama Navami with traditional fervour on April 17, followed by Sri Sitarama Kalyanam on April 22.

District Collector Vijaya Rama Raju, along with TTD joint executive officer (JEO) Sri Veerabrahmam, district SP Siddharth Kaushal and other officials concerned, took stock of the arrangements on Monday. He said the festival will be held successfully and in adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Raju directed the officials to ensure proper arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival, while making sure that no poll code is violated.

In view of the Governor, the Chief Minister and other VVIPs scheduled visit to Vontimitta on April 22, the Collector asked the officials to ensure there are no lapses in the security arrangements. “We have made arrangements as per estimation of the crowd turnout,” he asserted.

Special arrangements

Arrangements for additional buses from Kadapa and Rajampet, and parking places for the vehicles are being made and officials concerned were asked to ensure that there are no lacunae in traffic management. The TTD JEO was asked to make arrangements for the transportation of devotees from the parking place to Kalyanotsavam venue if it is at a considerable distance.

As part of this, security, parking, distribution of food offerings, temporary toilets, uninterrupted power supply, first-aid centres, RTC buses, sign boards, sanitation, public address system, and other departments were reviewed and necessary suggestions were made.

District SP Siddharth Kaushal informed that TTD vigilance staff and the district police will make strict security arrangements. Instructions were given to the officials on setting up CC cameras, the control room, and other aspects in all necessary areas.

The TTD JEO directed the officials of all the concerned departments of TTD to coordinate with the district authorities and complete the arrangements for Brahmotsavams expeditiously.

Schedule for the 11-day fete - APRIL