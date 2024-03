VISAKHAPATNAM: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stepped up its investigation into the recent detection of narcotics in dry yeast in a container at the Visakhpatnam Port.

The CBI has reportedly issued notices to four representatives of Sandhya Aqua Exports Ltd which imported the dry yeast from Brazil.

The premier investigation agency is understood to have questioned the aqua firm about the reasons for importing a large quantity of 25,000 kg of dry yeast and its purpose.

The investigation agency has also been going through the call data of the Sandhya Aqua representatives. It is inquiring into the lapses in surveillance at the port.

Sandhya Aqua said they had placed an order for 25,000 kgs of dry yeast for the first time as a trial run. The product consignment from ICC, Brazil has been duly certified for its contents by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply - MAPA, Federative Republic of Brazil vide their certificate dated January 17, 2024.

Thereafter, the consignment reached Vizag from Santos Port, Brazil via transshipment at Hamburg Port, Germany on March 16.

Acting on a tip-off from Interpol, the CBI authorities along with Customs Department officials at Visakhapatnam Port visited the port and inspected the container. The CBI found the presence of narcotic substances in its preliminary tests conducted on 49 of 1000 packets in the container and on the following day conducted more tests on the contents of the remaining packets.

CBI trying to identify drug smugglers

The CBI found the presence of narcotics in 70% of the bags. The CBI sealed the containers and sent the samples for examination. It is waiting for the report to take further action. The officials are trying to identify the persons involved in the smuggling of the drugs.

A bus belonging to the aqua firm at Kotha Mulapeta in Kakinada district in the SEZ colony created a flutter as there were documents belonging to the company were found. The bus was handed over to the aqua company after inspection.