Chandrababu Naidu promises to enhance social security pension to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,000

VIJAYAWADA: Days after announcing to extend Rs 4,000 monthly pension to people belonging to the Backward Classes (BCs), TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday promised to enhance social security pension for all those who satisfy age criteria in different categories to Rs 4,000 from the current Rs 3,000, once the tripartite alliance comes to power.
Naidu, who is on a two-day visit to his Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district, announced that the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance government will deliver `4,000 monthly pension at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.
Thanking the voters of Kuppam for electing him as their MLA for seven consecutive times and also the TDP since its inception, Naidu said that he came to his constituency to seek the blessings of the people before launching his Statewide electioneering. Appealing to the voters of Kuppam to elect him with a majority of not less than one lakh votes, he wanted them not to allow the YSRC nominee even to get his security deposit back.
The YSRC has chosen KRJ Bharat to contest Kuppam seat.
Exuding confidence that the NDA will be back in power at the Centre by winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats in the country, Naidu said that in the State too the NDA should win more than 160 Assembly seats and 24-plus Lok Sabha seats.
Naidu expressed serious concern that there was no safety for anyone’s property in the State under the YSRC rule as its leaders resorted to large-scale irregularities, taking advantage of the online system.
Regretting that there was no development in Kuppam during the last five years, the TDP chief promised the overall development of Kuppam with a special action plan immediately after coming back to power.
The former chief minister said that he had chosen Kuppam as his constituency as he thought he had a calling to serve the poor and the downtrodden.
Naidu accuses Jagan of encouraging granite mafia in Kuppam
Reminding the people how he was harassed when he was on his way to Kuppam several times, Naidu said that even illegal cases were foisted against him.
He warned the anti-social elements and in Kuppam that he would take action against them if they obstruct the conduct of free and fair elections,” the former chief minister observed.
Recalling the promise made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to supply Handri-Neeva water for Kuppam, Naidu asked the people whether they got the water.
“As the chief minister I have completed 90 per cent of the Handri-Neeva project works and also supplied water for Pulivendula. But the present Chief Minister could not complete the remaining 10 per cent of the works in the past five years,” he said. Assuring the gathering that soon after coming to power the project would be completed, he said that Jagan had done great injustice to Kuppam by encouraging granite mafia and engineering violent attacks on innocent people. Maintaining that the YSRC leaders have given a call to ‘Why not Kuppam’, Naidu said that they can never win the Kuppam seat. “I am now giving a call, why not Pulivendula? Why should the electorate cast their votes for Jagan? Is it for killing his paternal uncle or turning the State into a land of violence,” Naidu asked.
He said that he was pained at the family of a handloom worker resorting to suicide in Vontimitta and pointed out that all this happened as the value of land in the town had gone up since he had developed the area when he was the chief minister.
The local YSRC leaders tried to illegally occupy the land of this handloom worker. It has led to the entire family dying in a suicide pact. In Visakhapatnam too, the YSRC leaders have threatened a landowner at gun-point to sign on the records transferring his land while the land of an NRI Sunitha, too, was illegally occupied in Tirupati, he said.
Pointing out several such instances in different parts of the State, Naidu appealed to Muslims not to trust the propaganda being resorted to by the YSRC. It is the TDP that has been implementing the four percent reservations for Muslims and made Urdu the second official language, he recalled.