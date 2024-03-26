Chandrababu Naidu promises to enhance social security pension to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,000

VIJAYAWADA: Days after announcing to extend Rs 4,000 monthly pension to people belonging to the Backward Classes (BCs), TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday promised to enhance social security pension for all those who satisfy age criteria in different categories to Rs 4,000 from the current Rs 3,000, once the tripartite alliance comes to power.

Naidu, who is on a two-day visit to his Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district, announced that the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance government will deliver `4,000 monthly pension at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

Thanking the voters of Kuppam for electing him as their MLA for seven consecutive times and also the TDP since its inception, Naidu said that he came to his constituency to seek the blessings of the people before launching his Statewide electioneering. Appealing to the voters of Kuppam to elect him with a majority of not less than one lakh votes, he wanted them not to allow the YSRC nominee even to get his security deposit back.

The YSRC has chosen KRJ Bharat to contest Kuppam seat.

Exuding confidence that the NDA will be back in power at the Centre by winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats in the country, Naidu said that in the State too the NDA should win more than 160 Assembly seats and 24-plus Lok Sabha seats.

Naidu expressed serious concern that there was no safety for anyone’s property in the State under the YSRC rule as its leaders resorted to large-scale irregularities, taking advantage of the online system.

Regretting that there was no development in Kuppam during the last five years, the TDP chief promised the overall development of Kuppam with a special action plan immediately after coming back to power.

The former chief minister said that he had chosen Kuppam as his constituency as he thought he had a calling to serve the poor and the downtrodden.