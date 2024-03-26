New research says ‘Intermittent fasting increases risk of heart attacks’

GUNTUR: While intermittent fasting has gained popularity worldwide, experts claim the practice to be counterproductive and increases the risk of death associated with cardiovascular diseases by 91 per cent.

According to a new research study presented at American Heart Association’s (AHA) event in Chicago, intermittent fasting, which people believe would improve insulin sensitivity among diabetics, may increase the risk of death due to heart attack and stroke in the long run.

In this study, which is not peer-reviewed or published yet, researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine in Shanghai, China, analysed two 24-hour dietary recall interviews of approximately 20,000 adults in the US and correlated it with all-cause and cause-specific mortality among them after a median length of eight to maximum 17 years. They found that those who followed an eight hour time restricted eating schedule, a type of intermittent fasting, had a 91 per cent higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

While some doctors are ready to agree with the study, some others are not ready to accept, as there are many limitations in the study including it failing to explain how and why intermittent fasting is harmful.

With several nutritionists, social media influencers, gastroenterologists popularising intermittent fasting, this has become a trend. Several short term trials have reportedly suggested that this eating style can lead to some weight loss and may lower blood pressure and improve blood sugar control in certain people.

Dr Chinta Prabhakar Reddy, Heart and Lungs specialist at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kurnool, opined that intermittent fasting is not really a fasting but involves cycling between eating and fasting for a specific period of time, highlighting the digestive phase, which is very vital for proper digestion of food.

“In ancient days, when food was not so readily available, our digestive system evolved as a storage point. But in the modern days, consumption of food more than necessary and without a proper timetable has become a cause for many ailments and stress that intermittent fasting is safe,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Dr Bhuvana, a nutritionist at a multispeciality hospital in Guntur opined that in the past few days, several of her patients who are practising time restricted eating, got panicked and scared after reading various reports on the study. Explaining that every person is not suitable for intermittent fasting, she said that it is crucial to consult a doctor before starting any diet plans, which is mandatory in case that person has any ailments or medical conditions.

She also suggested choosing healthy options including green vegetables, fruits, nuts and protein rich food during time restricted eating windows and sticking to circadian clock. The eating period should not be delayed to later in the day so that people can continue eating till late at night, she added.