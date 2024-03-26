Pawan Kalyan to kick off three-phase poll campaign from Pithapuram on March 30

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan is set to commence his ‘Varahi Yatra’ from Pithapuram in Kakinada district on March 30.

During a meeting on Monday, the actor-politician instructed senior party leaders to prepare his schedule for the three-phase election campaign keeping in mind that his base will be Pithapuram, the Assembly constituency he will contest the polls from.

“Chalk out my schedule in such a manner that all the Assembly constituencies that the Jana Sena Party is contesting are covered,” he told his party men.

On the first day of electioneering, Pawan will offer prayers at the Shri Puruhutika Shaktipeeth in Pithapuram. A special puja will also be performed on his campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’. Later, he will offer prayers at Datta Peetham.

Additionally, he will visit Bangarupaapa Dargah at Ponnada, meet Christian elders and participate in religious prayers. He will also celebrate Ugadi, the Telugu New Year in Pithapuram.

The Jana Sena chief will be in Pithapuram for three days from March 30. He will conduct meetings with leaders of the JSP as well as with active members of the alliance partners: TDP and BJP.

Party leaders and cadre are taking all measures and making arrangements in Pithapuram to ensure that Pawan Kalyan’s campaign is successful.