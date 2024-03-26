Plans on anvil to tackle water crisis in Guntur

GUNTUR: As the summer season has arrived, the Rural Water Supply (RWS) department is aiming to provide as much as 15 litres of water per day for every person in the rural area and is working accordingly.

As there are 360 ponds present in the erstwhile Guntur district, the RWS officials in coordination with the health, irrigation, and panchayat raj departments have taken precautionary measures to store water in the ponds at full capacity.

Further, the district officials are planning to fill as many as 144 summer storage tanks, as soon as the water is released from Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal and Krishna Western Delta Canal.

Stating that the officials have identified the villages which have no access to the ponds and prepared proposals to provide water through tankers in these villages, Guntur District Collector Venu Gopal Reddy said that a special action plan has been prepared to provide water to as many as 34 villages in Tadikonda and Prathipadu through water tankers.

The civic body officials informed that all necessary action is being taken to implement the summer action plan in Guntur, Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Tenali and Ponnur.

On the other hand, the GMC officials have taken up major water pipeline repair works to prevent water wastage in the peak of the summer.

Apart from this, the officials are making special arrangements to provide sufficient water in merged villages and tail end areas in the city.

Over 200 water tankers were provided to people in Pedapalakaluru, Swarnabharathi Nagar, Swarnandhra Nagar, and Nallapadu regions which was far from sufficient.

To resolve this, pipelines have been set up to ensure water supply, informed Guntur civic chief Kirthi Chekuri. She also instructed the engineering officials to finish the pipeline repair works within stipulated time to prevent inconvenience to the public.