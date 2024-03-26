Political dynasties continue to dominate landscape in Nellore

NELLORE: Political landscape in Nellore district continues to be shaped by prominent families with longstanding legacies dating back to the first Assembly elections held in Andhra Pradesh in 1955.

While members of these families have shifted loyalties from one political party to another, yet their influence has remained strong in the region.

Regardless of their party affiliations, these families have garnered significant support from the local populace, allowing them to maintain their stronghold in the region for generations.

In the upcoming elections, too, heirs of these influential families are set to test their luck.

Anam, Mekapati, Nedurumalli, Nallapureddy and Magunta families hold significant sway in the region, with their heirs now actively involved in politics. In particular, leaders from the Reddy and Kapu (Balija) communities have emerged as major contestants in Nellore district’s political arena.

The Reddy community, in particular, has wielded influence in the district’s politics for more than two decades, solidifying its dominance in the region.

From the Anam family, which has been involved in the district politics for more than 80 years, Chenchu Subbareddy was first to begin his political journey, followed by his grandsons Ramnarayana Reddy and Vivekananda Reddy. Now, the sons of Ramnarayana Reddy and Vivekananda Reddy are carrying the torch forward.

While Ramnarayana Reddy had successfully contested from Venkatagiri Assembly seats on a YSRC ticket, he will enter the poll fray from Atmakur on a TDP ticket. Anam Arunamma, the wife of Ramnarayana Reddy’s brother Anam Vijaya Kumar Reddy, is currently serving as a Zilla Parishad chairperson.

Another family that has made a mark on the political landscape, particularly within the Congress, is the Magunta family. Magunta Sreen ivasulu Reddy, brother of Subbarami Reddy, emerged victorious in the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency in 2004 and 2009.

After bifurcation, he quit the grand old party, joined the TDP and became an MLC. In 2019, he switched to the YSRC and once again won the Ongole MP seat. Now, M Sreenivasulu Reddy has shifted to the TDP as he gears up to grab the Ongole Parliament seat, marking another chapter in the political saga of the Magunta family.

Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy served as chief minister of the State from 1990 to 1992. A Congress leader, he was later elected as MP from Bapatla, Narasaraopeta and Visakhapatnam. His son Ramkumar Reddy shifted his loyalties to the BJP in 2014. Later, he moved to the YSRC and was appointed as in-charge for Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency. The ruling party has now fielded Ramkumar Reddy from Venkatagiri segment.

The Nallapureddy family also has a legacy spanning several generations. A prominent leader from the family, N Chandrasekhar Reddy has served as ZP chairperson and has also represented Venkatagiri constituency. His brother, Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy carved out his own path by serving as Kovur MLA. Carrying forward the family’s name, Srinivasulu’s son N Prasanna Kumar Reddy entered the political arena.

He was also elected Kovur MLA, but on a TDP ticket. However, he shifted to the YSRC in 2019 and won from the segment again. Prasanna Kumar is now hoping to secure a hat trick win.

Another family prominent in politics is the Mekapati family. Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy was elected as MLA from the Udayagiri constituency in 1985. Subsequently, he represented different Lok Sabha constituencies, including Ongole in 1989, Narasaraopeta in 1998, and Nellore in 2009. Notably, he was elected as Nellore MP during the 2012 by-elections.

His son Goutham Reddy emerged victorious as an MLA from the Atmakur constituency in 2014 and 2019 on a YSRC ticket.

He also served as the minister for industries, commerce and information technology. After Goutham’s untimely demise, his brother Vikram Reddy was elected from Atmakur in the by-poll.