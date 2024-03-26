'Ready to contest as rebel if JSP chief breaks vow': Pothina Venkata Mahesh

VIJAYAWADA: Feeling betrayed, Pothina Venkata Mahesh, a trusted lieutenant of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, is now contemplating to participate independently in case the promise made to him is not kept. Pawan Kalyan reportedly promised Venkata Mahesh, who unsuccessfully contested from Vijayawada West Assembly constituency in 2019, that he will be fielded from the same constituency once again in the next coming polls. The promise was made immediately after the results of the previous polls were out.

Until a few months ago, he was confident of being the party candidate and extensively participated in all party related programmes and created teams of his own to increase the chances of winning.

However, after the tripartite alliance was formed, his chances of being nominated as candidate from the seat became dimmer by the day. Initially, it was TDP aspirants, who became a roadblock and later it was the saffron party leaders.

Denial of the party ticket for Mahesh evoked strong dissatisfaction within the party cadre in Vijayawada West Assembly constituency and for the past 11 days, they have been demanding the party leadership to give ticket to Pothina. Though there were no statements or acts displaying the strong resentment against the party chief for repudiating his candidature, the senior leader representing the JSP for more than seven years humbly requested the party seniors to consider him as a rightful candidate and promised them of victory.

“The seat for me is a recognition of my hard work and loyalty. I have been with Pawan Kalyan for around 10 years and I never left the party in difficult times like others. I believed in Pawan Kalyan and I will stand by those words,” Venkata Mahesh told TNIE.

On Monday, Mahesh along with his supporters staged a one-day hunger strike at his office and said that the party chief Pawan Kalyan promised him of the West constituency seat during his recent meeting. He also said that the decision to allocate the seat to BJP will benefit the ruling YSRC candidate Shaik Asif.

Asked about his future action if Pawan failed to keep up his promise, Mahesh was quick to answer that he is ready to contest election as a rebel candidate if BJP MP Sujana Chowdary or any outsider takes his position. “There must be at least some opportunities for new generation politicians to prove their mettle,” he said.